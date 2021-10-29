Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,516.55 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

