Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 24,346 shares.The stock last traded at $62.18 and had previously closed at $62.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $672.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

