Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,050. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

