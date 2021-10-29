Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $34.45 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

