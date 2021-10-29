Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.9 days.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Several research analysts have commented on APYRF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

