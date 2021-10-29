Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 448,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,753.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

