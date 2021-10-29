Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.13 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,277,433 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 250,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $16.17 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.