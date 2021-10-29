Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 27,375 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 109.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1,283.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,533 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

