Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1,345.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 303,441 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Range Resources worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 138,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of RRC opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.