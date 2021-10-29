Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 25,397 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

NYSE:BK opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

