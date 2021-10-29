AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

NYSE AB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

