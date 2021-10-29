Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Shares of ALGM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,810. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

