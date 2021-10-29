Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.44. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

