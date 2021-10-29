Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

