Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 87,237 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.29. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

