Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALGT traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.10. 292,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,791. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.29. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegiant Travel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

