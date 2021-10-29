Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ALGT traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.10. 292,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,791. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.29. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $271.29.
In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
