Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

