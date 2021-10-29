Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $27.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $631.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $686.48 and a 200 day moving average of $636.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $417.36 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.