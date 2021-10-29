Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Set at C$16.00 by CSFB

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) has been given a C$16.00 price target by investment analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.30. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.78 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.