Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.89

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.92, with a volume of 2972708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. CIBC upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.30.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

