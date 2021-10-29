Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE AXU traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 179,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,413. The stock has a market cap of C$313.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. Alexco Resource has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

