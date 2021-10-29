Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Shares of AXU stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.96. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. Analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 298.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 180.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.