Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 7,217 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVLR opened at $179.15 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -190.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.