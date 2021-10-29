Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The stock has a market cap of $559.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

