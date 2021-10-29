Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 6.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 2,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 892,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alector by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alector by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.