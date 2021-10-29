Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the typical volume of 865 call options.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 978,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.