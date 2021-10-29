Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 13,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $528.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

