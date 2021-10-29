Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to report earnings per share of $2.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. Alcoa posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 942.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

