Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 2,800 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $17,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

