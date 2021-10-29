Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 14,900 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 101.1% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.18 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

