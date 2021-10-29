Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.