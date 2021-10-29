Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.02 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.