Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,222,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.92% of SkillSoft as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SkillSoft stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

SKIL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

