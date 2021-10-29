Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 26.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 92,222 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $124.63 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

