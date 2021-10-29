Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 61,200 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.32% of PNM Resources worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $53,555,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $35,027,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after buying an additional 461,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $50.04 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

