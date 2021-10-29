Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.40.

AGI traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.18. 1,017,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,615. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 124.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6415881 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

