Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 155.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

