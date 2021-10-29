Akash Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Akash Network has a market cap of $297.81 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00099849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,567.32 or 0.99619472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.15 or 0.07067920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021925 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network's total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

