Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.23 ($155.57).

Airbus stock opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

