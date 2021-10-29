Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Decreased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,757,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.34. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion and a PE ratio of -11.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.