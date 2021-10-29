Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $521,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 389,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

APD opened at $301.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

