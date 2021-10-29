Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 353.7% in October

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 353.7% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

