Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AC. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.76.

Shares of AC opened at C$22.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.16. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

