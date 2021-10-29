AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 49,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 366,774 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

