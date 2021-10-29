Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.10.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$68.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$62.28 and a one year high of C$109.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

