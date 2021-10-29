Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by 131.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.05. 2,028,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.