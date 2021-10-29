AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

