Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$27.55 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

