African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Update

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:AGAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,083. African Gold Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

