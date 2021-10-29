Aflac Incorporated (AFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 1st

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

AFL opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

